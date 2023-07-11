Gwinnett County concludes auto entry investigation with 49 charges against 2 suspects

One suspect is in custody the other is still at large

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 10, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police Department is reporting a long-term entering auto investigation has resulted in 49 criminal charges against two male suspects. (Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction)

According to a press release from GCPD, the investigation began following an entering auto incident on April 17, when a man reported that vehicle was broken into on White Birch Way in unincorporated Lawrenceville resulting in the theft of his firearm. The lead detective subsequently discovered a series of entering autos in the area of Verner Road and Whitehead Place Drive.

Then on May 17, another victim reported that credit cards were stolen and they were found to have been fraudulently used at a local Wal-Mart in Lawrenceville. Detectives visited the Wal-Mart and obtained images of the suspects and a vehicle description of what they were driving.

Again on May 20, several more entering auto cases were reported in the area of Berkshire Eve Drive in unincorporated Duluth and the same suspects were found to be involved. Four days later, patrol officers located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted a traffic stop but the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. A stolen firearm was discovered inside the vehicle..

As a result of the investigation, warrants were obtained for the arrest of Bryon Hunt, 27, of Forsyth and Roy Higgins, 27, of Buford. On June 30, Hunt was arrested at a home on Chablis Court in Lawrenceville. He is currently incarcerated at the Gwinnett County Jail, facing warrants for Entering Auto (13 counts) and Financial Transaction Card Fraud (11 counts).

Higgins still remains at large. He has active warrants for Entering Auto (10 counts), Financial Transaction Card Fraud (10 counts), Obstruction (1 count), Improper Lane Change (1 count), Theft by Receiving Stolen Property (1 count), Possession of Marijuana (1 count), and Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts).

If anyone has any information about Higgins’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.