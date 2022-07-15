Gwinnett County consider keeping general fund millage rate same as last year

The millage rate for last year was 6.95 mills

The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners is considering keeping the general fund millage rate the same as last year at 6.95 mills. The last of three public hearings will be held Monday, July 18 at 6:30pm in the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville.

Click or tap on the link above for a video on Gwinnett County Property Taxes

In addition to the public hearings, commissioners are accepting online comments about the proposed 2022 millage rates. Residents can submit their comments using the online comment form by 9:00pm on July 18 and learn more about their property taxes. The millage rates will be adopted during the Board of Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 19 at 2:00pm.