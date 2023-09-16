Gwinnett County dog park dedicated to fallen SWAT K9 Blue killed in line of duty

Contributed photo.

Gwinnett officials dedicated the Graves Park dog park to fallen SWAT K9 Blue. K9 Blue was Gwinnett Police’s first canine assigned full-time to the SWAT Unit. He was shot and killed on September 10, 2020, while tracking suspects who fled a stolen vehicle in Norcross. Upon locating one suspect in the woods, K9 Blue was fatally wounded as officers issued commands and the suspect opened fire.

Along with tracking wanted individuals, K9 Blue served high-risk warrants, assisted with apprehending barricaded suspects, conducted building searches, and found evidence and lost property. In Blue’s honor, permanent signage is now placed at the entrance of the dog park, located within the park’s 70 acres. Graves Park is located in Norcross.