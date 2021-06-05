Gwinnett County Ebony Society to host Juneteenth Celebration at Rhodes Jordan Park

The community is invited to join the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett and Gwinnett County Government to celebrate Juneteenth with a day of fun for the entire family from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Rhodes Jordan Park in Lawrenceville.

Juneteenth is the oldest celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. This year’s Juneteenth festival includes historical presentations, performances, music, games, and food trucks. Rhodes Jordan Park is located at 100 East Crogan Street in Lawrenceville.