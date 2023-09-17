Gwinnett County Fair open and runs until Sept. 24

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (SEPT. 16, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Fair opened on Sept. 14 and will run until Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds located at 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30045. The Fair promises to bring you the future of agriculture as well as fun for all ages.

You can learn about life on the farm inside the Big Red Barn at the annual 4-H Farm Friends exhibit and Get up close and per­sonal with rabbits, goats, and sheep, and try “milking” Daisy, the wooden sawhorse cow! To learn more, visit GwinnettExtension.com

Click or tap on this link for all the information you will need before you go to the fair and click on the link below for a drone overview of the Fair. You may want to be sure to wear your walking shoes.

Hours of admission and costs

Hours of Admission

Weekdays

Exhibit Hall – 5:00 PM till 10:00 PM

Carnival – 5:00 PM till 11:00 PM

Saturday

Exhibit Hall – 11:00 AM till 11:00 PM

Carnival – 11:00 AM till Midnight

Sunday

Exhibit Hall – 1:00 PM till 9:00 PM

Carnival – 1:00 PM till 10:00 PM

Admission Prices

Admission – $10.00 ( 12 years thru 64 years)

Seniors – $5.00 (65 and older)

Youth – $ 5.00 (6 years thru 11 years)

Children (5 and Under) Free with Paid Adult

Parking – Free

Free Admission for the following with proper ID:

Active and Retired Military

Law Enforcement Officers

Fire Department Personnel

Cost of Rides

Monday through Friday unlimited rides for $25.00 per person plus the price of admission. (While there is no discount this year for canned food items, we will be happy to collect and donate them!

per person plus the price of admission. (While there is no discount this year for canned food items, we will be happy to collect and donate them! Saturday 11am to 3pm unlimited rides for $30.00 per person plus the price of Admission. This bracelet is good until close Saturday.

unlimited rides for per person plus the price of Admission. Saturday after 3pm unlimited rides for $35.00 per person plus the price of Admission.

unlimited rides for per person plus the price of Admission. Sunday unlimited rides for $30.00 per person plus the price of admission