Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Service to host hiring event March 12

Lawrenceville, Ga., Mar. 5, 2024) – Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services will conduct a hiring event for Firefighter/Paramedic positions next week.

The event will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Gwinnett County Fire Training Academy located at 3608 Braselton Highway in Dacula. This is a unique opportunity to complete a substantial portion of the first phase of a two-phase hiring process. Participants will have an opportunity to complete an orientation, more detailed application, background check, physical testing, and an oral interview. Please note that sneakers and long pants are required for the physical testing.

The entire process typically takes two to three hours, although it may take longer. We highly recommend submitting an application before attending the event. To complete an application or to view more details about the positions, visit GCGA.us/FirefighterParamedicHiringEvent

For more information, please visit GwinnettFireJobs.com or contact a member of our recruiting team at 678.518.4860.

