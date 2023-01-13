Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services respond to slew of storm-related emergencies

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Crews with Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services were kept busy during Thursday evening’s storms, responding to a slew of weather-related emergencies.

According to Captain Ryan McGiboney, public information officer for GCFES, during this 3-hour period, GCFES responded to to 90 incidents, including these listed below.

STRUCTURE FIRES: 1 incident response (no active fire)

APARTMENT FIRE ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 1 incident response

COMMERCIAL ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 6 incident responses

RESIDENTIAL ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 4 incident responses

CARBON MONOXIDE ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 1 incident response

CAVE-IN/STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE: 0 incident responses

TREE ON A BUILDING / TREE DOWN: 4 incident responses

4400 block of Buford Highway NW, Norcross – Tree on house, no one trapped – American Red Cross assisting 3 adults – No injuries reported

4200 Block of Bradstone Trace NW, Lilburn -Tree on house, no one trapped – No injuries reported

2900 block of Lawrenceville Highway NW, Lawrenceville – Multiple trees down on property, one tree tangled in power lines – No injuries

4500 block of Lincoln Way SW, Lilburn – Tree on house, no one trapped – No injuries

WATER IN A BUILDING: 2 incident responses

POWER LINE DOWN: 16 incident responses

GENERAL PUBLIC ASSIST: 6 incident responses

WEATHER RELATED MEDICAL EMERGENCIES: 0 incident responses