Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services respond to slew of storm-related emergencies

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Jan. 12, 2023) Crews with Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services were kept busy during Thursday evening’s storms, responding to a slew of weather-related emergencies.
According to Captain Ryan McGiboney, public information officer for GCFES, during this 3-hour period, GCFES responded to to 90 incidents, including these listed below.
STRUCTURE FIRES: 1 incident response (no active fire)
APARTMENT FIRE ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 1 incident response
COMMERCIAL ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 6 incident responses
RESIDENTIAL ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 4 incident responses
CARBON MONOXIDE ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 1 incident response
CAVE-IN/STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE: 0 incident responses
- TREE ON A BUILDING / TREE DOWN: 4 incident responses
- 4400 block of Buford Highway NW, Norcross – Tree on house, no one trapped – American Red Cross assisting 3 adults – No injuries reported
- 4200 Block of Bradstone Trace NW, Lilburn -Tree on house, no one trapped – No injuries reported
- 2900 block of Lawrenceville Highway NW, Lawrenceville – Multiple trees down on property, one tree tangled in power lines – No injuries
- 4500 block of Lincoln Way SW, Lilburn – Tree on house, no one trapped – No injuries
WATER IN A BUILDING: 2 incident responses
POWER LINE DOWN: 16 incident responses
GENERAL PUBLIC ASSIST: 6 incident responses
WEATHER RELATED MEDICAL EMERGENCIES: 0 incident responses
