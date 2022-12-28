Gwinnett County Fire officials give update on 2,067 Christmas weekend weather issues

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Dec. 28, 2022) – Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Service gave a brief synopsis of weather-related incidents mitigated from Friday, Dec, 23 thru Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. It doesn’t include all calls for the time period. During this 96-hour period, GCFES responded to 2067 incidents. No additional significant incidents or injuries were reported to the Fire-PIO.
STRUCTURE FIRES: 52 incident responses
Significant Structure Fires
12/23/2022 – House Fire
900 block of Hannah Creek Court NW, Lawrenceville
Started by cooking equipment in the garage, accidental
One minor injury released at the scene
12/24/2022 – House Fire
5700 block of Leaf Ridge Lane NE, Buford
Unable to determine cause, accidental
No injuries
12/25/2022 – House Fire
1000 block of Pennsylvania Run NE, Lawrenceville
Electrical source, accidental
No injuries
12/25/2022 – Apartment Fire
Cortland Portico Apartments, Duluth
Fire cause under investigation
1 rescue, no injuries
12/25/2022 – House Fire
3000 block of Grove View Court, Dacula
Electrical source in garage, accidental
Two minor injuries released at the scene
12/25/2022 – House Fire
2700 block of Carleton Gold Road, Dacula
Unknown cause, source in bedroom, accidental
No injuries
12/25/2022 – House Fire
1900 block of Pierce Way NE, Buford
Unknown cause, exterior origin
No injuries
APARTMENT FIRE ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 170 incident responses
COMMERCIAL ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 238 incident responses
RESIDENTIAL ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 60 incident responses
CARBON MONOXIDE ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 19 incident responses
CAVE-IN/STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE: 9 incident responses
Included incidents involving water leaks causing collapses of sheetrock, no injuries reported.
TREE ON A BUILDING: 12 incident responses
No injuries reported
WATER IN A BUILDING: 485 incident responses
POWER LINE DOWN: 20 incident responses
GENERAL PUBLIC ASSIST: 155 incident responses
WEATHER RELATED MEDICAL EMERGENCIES: 8 incident responses
