Gwinnett County Fire officials give update on 2,067 Christmas weekend weather issues

(Lawrenceville, Ga., Dec. 28, 2022) – Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Service gave a brief synopsis of weather-related incidents mitigated from Friday, Dec, 23 thru Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. It doesn’t include all calls for the time period. During this 96-hour period, GCFES responded to 2067 incidents. No additional significant incidents or injuries were reported to the Fire-PIO.

STRUCTURE FIRES: 52 incident responses

Significant Structure Fires

12/23/2022 – House Fire

900 block of Hannah Creek Court NW, Lawrenceville

Started by cooking equipment in the garage, accidental

One minor injury released at the scene

12/24/2022 – House Fire

5700 block of Leaf Ridge Lane NE, Buford

Unable to determine cause, accidental

No injuries

12/25/2022 – House Fire

1000 block of Pennsylvania Run NE, Lawrenceville

Electrical source, accidental

No injuries

12/25/2022 – Apartment Fire

Cortland Portico Apartments, Duluth

Fire cause under investigation

1 rescue, no injuries

12/25/2022 – House Fire

3000 block of Grove View Court, Dacula

Electrical source in garage, accidental

Two minor injuries released at the scene

12/25/2022 – House Fire

2700 block of Carleton Gold Road, Dacula

Unknown cause, source in bedroom, accidental

No injuries

12/25/2022 – House Fire

1900 block of Pierce Way NE, Buford

Unknown cause, exterior origin

No injuries

APARTMENT FIRE ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 170 incident responses

COMMERCIAL ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 238 incident responses

RESIDENTIAL ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 60 incident responses

CARBON MONOXIDE ALARM ACTIVATIONS: 19 incident responses

CAVE-IN/STRUCTURAL COLLAPSE: 9 incident responses

Included incidents involving water leaks causing collapses of sheetrock, no injuries reported.

TREE ON A BUILDING: 12 incident responses

No injuries reported

WATER IN A BUILDING: 485 incident responses

POWER LINE DOWN: 20 incident responses

GENERAL PUBLIC ASSIST: 155 incident responses

WEATHER RELATED MEDICAL EMERGENCIES: 8 incident responses