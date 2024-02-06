Gwinnett County government reminds citizens of upcoming 2024 Primary Election dates

Gwinnett County government is reminding ciizens of these important dates and to ensure that your voter registration is current.

Presidential Preference Primary: March 12

General Primary/Nonpartisan Election: May 21

General Primary/Nonpartisan Election Runoff: June 18

Advance voting for the Presidential Preference Primary begins February 19 through March 8 at 10 advance voting locations. Visit MVP.SOS.GA.gov to check your voter registrations, locate your polling place, and view sample ballots.

To be eligible, Georgia residents need to be U.S. citizens, legal residents of their voting county, and at least 18 years of age by Election Day. The deadline to register to vote in the March 12 Presidential Preference Primary is Monday, February 12. Check your registration status, download a voter registration application, view sample ballots, and locate your polling location at MVP.SOS.GA.gov.

Fechas claves para las Elecciones 2024

Recuerda estas fechas importantes y asegúrate de que tu inscripción de votante esté actualizada:

Primaria de Preferencia Presidencial: 12 de

MarzoElección Primaria General/No Partidista: 21 de

MayoDesempate de Elección Primaria General/No Partidista: 18 de JunioLa votación andelantada para las Primarias de

Preferencia Presidencial comienza del 19 de Febrero al 8 de Marzo en 10 lugares de votación adelantada. Visite MVP.SOS.GA.gov para verificar sus incripciones de votantes, ubicar su lugar de votación y ver boletas de muestra.

Para ser elegible, los residentes de Georgia deben ser ciudadanos estadounidenses, residentes legales de su condado electoral y tener al menos 18 años de edad antes del día de las elecciones. La fecha límite para inscribirse para votar en las Primarias de Preferencia Presidencial del 12 de Marzo es el Lunes 12 de Febrero. Verifica el estado de tu inscripción electoral, descarga una aplicación de inscripción de votantes, revisa boletas de muestra y ubica tu lugar de votación en MVP.SOS.GA.gov.

