Gwinnett County government seeks citizen input on services and quality of life

Gwinnett County is asking its citizens to complete a survey on services and quality of life issues in the county. There are opportunities to complete the survey in one of five languages, those being English, Spanish, Korean, Vietnamese or Mandarin.

Click on the relevant link below if you wish to participate.

To ensure that Gwinnett continues to thrive, Gwinnett County is requesting your participation in a brief survey. The survey will take less than 10 minutes and all information will be anonymous. As a valued member of our community, we encourage you to participate by clicking on this link:https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6447802/jac123 Thanks in advance for your time and opinions!

Sus comentarios son importantes, ¡al condado de Gwinnett le encantará conocer su opinión!

Para garantizar que Gwinnett siga avanzando, el condado de Gwinnett solicita su participación en una breve encuesta. La encuesta le tomará menos de 10 minutos y toda la información será anónima. Como miembro valioso de nuestra comunidad, lo alentamos a participar al hacer clic en este enlace: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6447802/jac123 ¡Gracias de antemano por su tiempo y opiniones!

그위닛 카운티(Gwinnett County)에서 여러분의 귀중한 피드백을 얻고자 합니다.

그위닛의 지속적인 발전을 위해, 그위닛 카운티의 간단한 설문 조사에 참여해 주시기를 부탁드립니다. 설문 조사는 10분 이내에 완료되며 모든 정보는 익명으로 처리됩니다. 커뮤니티의 소중한 구성원으로서, 다음 링크를 클릭하여 참여해 주시기를 부탁드립니다. https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6447802/jac123

여러분의 시간과 의견에 미리 감사드립니다!

Phản hồi của quý vị rất quan trọng – Hạt Gwinnett mong muốn nhận được ý kiến phản hồi từ quý vị!

Để giúp Gwinnett tiếp tục phát triển, Hạt Gwinnett cần quý vị tham gia một cuộc khảo sát ngắn. Thời gian hoàn thành khảo sát là chưa đến 10 phút và mọi thông tin sẽ được ẩn danh. Vì quý vị là một thành viên quan trọng của cộng đồng nên chúng tôi khuyến khích quý vị tham gia bằng cách nhấp vào liên kết này: https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6447802/jac123﻿Chúng tôi xin gửi trước lời cảm ơn tới quý vị vì đã dành thời gian chia sẻ ý kiến!