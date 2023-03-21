Gwinnett County Government seeks high schoolers for upcoming Youth Commission

Another batch of high schoolers will get an inside look at Gwinnett County Government, interact with local leaders, and receive community leadership training this summer.

The Gwinnett Youth Commis­sion is a year-long program, which includes an eight-week summer training session. To be considered for this upcoming term, participants must be rising high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, or se­niors going into the 2023 to 2024 school year and must apply by Friday, April 7, 2023.

There is no cost to participate in this program. For more information and to apply, visit GwinnettYouthCommission.com