Gwinnett County government to host annual career hiring event on March 17

Gwinnett County Government to host the annual Career From Here hiring event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.

Candidates will have the opportunity to interview with County representatives, review their resume with the Department of Human Resources, and meet current employees to learn how they can thrive in a variety of fields.

Visit GwinnettCountyJobs.com to learn about opportunities with Gwinnett and apply.

The Gas South Convention Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.

Gwinnett County offers competitive benefits, paid training, educational incentives for certain positions, tuition reimbursement, career advancement, and much more