Gwinnett County homeowners have until April 1 to apply for a Homestead Exemption

If you are ooking for a way to reduce your property tax bill you can apply for a homestead exemption. Owners who occupied their home as their primary residence on January 1 and apply by April 1 qualify for an exemption this year.
The state’s proposed Homeowner Tax Relief Grant could mean additional savings for owners with a homestead exemption in 2023. You can apply now at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/Apply to take advantage. If you already have an exemption in place, you do not need to reapply
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.