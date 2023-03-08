Gwinnett County homeowners have until April 1 to apply for a Homestead Exemption

If you are ooking for a way to reduce your property tax bill you can apply for a homestead exemption. Owners who oc­cupied their home as their primary residence on Jan­uary 1 and apply by April 1 qualify for an exemption this year.

The state’s proposed Homeowner Tax Relief Grant could mean additional savings for owners with a homestead exemption in 2023. You can apply now at GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/Apply to take advantage. If you already have an exemption in place, you do not need to reapply

