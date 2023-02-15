Gwinnett County hosts Black History Month celebration Feb. 21

Contributed photo

The community is invited to celebrate Black History Month in Gwinnett at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at the Justice and Administration Center. The event will include “cultural performances, delicious soul food, and meaningful displays and artwork. Attendees will also get to hear from local community leaders and officials.”

Doors will open at 6:30 PM, giving guests time to enjoy food and network with other community members; the cultural celebration program will begin promptly at 7 p.m..

You will need to reserve your spot for this year’s celebration. In order to do so you will need to visit GwinnettCounty.com/BHMCelebration.

A Black History Month display will also be available for viewing in the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center atrium throughout February.