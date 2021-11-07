Gwinnett County invites community to annual Veterans Day Ceremony of Nov. 11

Contributed.photo

Gwinnett County invites you to the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville on Thursday, November 11 beginning at 11:00am.

The ceremony will honor and recognize those who served our country in the military. The keynote speaker will be Army Maj. Gen. Ronald L. Johnson (retired), a professor of Industrial and Systems Engineering at Georgia Tech.

This year’s ceremony will be held in-person and streamed live on Facebook @GwinnettGov.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial is located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville