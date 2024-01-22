Gwinnett County invites participation in the Youth Safety and Mental Health Community Discussion

Make your voice heard at the Youth Safety and Mental Health Community Discussion on Thursday, January 25 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. This free event is dedicated to advancing youth safety and mental well-being through open dialogue. We will explore strategies, resources, and support systems to help empower our youth and create a safe, nurturing environment for their mental health.

The discussion will be hosted by the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office. The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Task Force, Gwinnett Police Community Affairs, GUIDE, Inc., View Point Health, and other community partners will also be in attendance to offer additional resources. For more information, contact Director of Community Outreach and Partnerships Terrell Patrick at Terrell.Patrick@GwinnettCounty.com

