Gwinnett County invites the community to bring one for the Chipper to recycle Christmas Trees

You are invited by Gwinnett County to drop off your live Christmas tree through January 24 as part of the annual Bring One for the Chipper event.

Select Gwinnett County Fire Stations will accept trees free of lights, tinsel, decorations, and tree stands. The trees will be chipped Saturday, January 29 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at Bethesda Park.



Your recycled Christmas tree will be turned into mulch for use in County parks. This effort saves landfill space and provides an easy and environmentally conscious solution for residents.

Learn more about the event and how to volunteer on Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful.