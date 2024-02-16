Gwinnett County invites the community to celebrate Black History Month at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center! Residents are invited to join in for an evening of music, food, and dance at our Black History Month Celebration on Tuesday, February 20 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

You can reserve your spot at GwinnettCounty.com/BHMCelebration.

You can also explore the Black History Month Exhibit, which will be open to the public for the entire month of February during normal business hours in the GJAC Atrium located at 75 Langley Dr, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.

This year’s theme is Black Arts and Culture in Gwinnett.

