Gwinnett County is hiring poll workers for the upcoming elections

There is one more hiring event scheduled:

Monday, February 12 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Lilburn Branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library, 4817 Church Street, Lilburn

The Gwinnett Voter Registrations and Elections Division is looking for citizens of all backgrounds — including bilingual poll officials — who want to gain valuable work experience.

Among the requirements, applicants must be at least 16 years old, a U.S. citizen, and be able to read, write, and speak English. They also must be a Gwinnett County resident or a Gwinnett County government employee, and they must have access to a computer for required online training.

If you are unable to attend a poll official hiring event, visit GwinnettCountyJobs.com to apply.

Asiste a un evento de contratación para trabajadores electorales

Conviértete en un trabajador electoral en un próximo evento de contratación para adquirir una valiosa experiencia laboral y ganar hasta $440 por elección. Durante el evento, los asistentes deberán completar un formulario I-9 y traer los documentos de identificación originales requeridos para su verificación. Si no puedes asistir a un evento de contratación, puedes obtener más información sobre cómo convertirte en trabajador electoral en Gwinnett.

