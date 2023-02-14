Gwinnett County is registering citizens interested in completing the county’s 101 Citizens Academy

02/14/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Government 0

Contributed Photo

Gwinnett County is currently registering interested residents to get a behind-the-scenes look at County operations, meet local leaders, and tour government facilities in the county’s 101 Citizens Academy.

The Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy is a 12-week program offered twice every year to “develop and nurture informed and engaged residents, students, and business owners in Gwinnett County.”

The Spring Session begins on April 13, 2023. To be considered for the upcoming spring term, residents can apply at Gwinnett101.com by Wednesday, March 1. The Fall Session begins on Aug. 31, 2023.

The schedule for the Spring Session follows:

WeekDateTopic
Orientation          Thursday, April 13Welcome/Gwinnett History
Week 1Thursday, April 20County Overview
Week 2Thursday, April 27 Budget and Finance
Week 3Thursday, May 4Planning & Development
Week 4Thursday, May 11Water Resources
Week 5Thursday, May 18Community Services
Week 6Thursday, May 25Transportation
Week 7Thursday, June 1Gwinnett Fire & EMS
Week 8Thursday, June 8Gwinnett Police Department
Week 9Thursday, June 15Corrections and Sheriff
Week 10Thursday, June 22Gwinnett Judicial Circuit
GraduationTuesday, June 27Graduation/Completion

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply