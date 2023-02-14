Gwinnett County is registering citizens interested in completing the county’s 101 Citizens Academy

Gwinnett County is currently registering interested residents to get a behind-the-scenes look at County operations, meet local leaders, and tour government facilities in the county’s 101 Citizens Academy.
The Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy is a 12-week program offered twice every year to “develop and nurture informed and engaged residents, students, and business owners in Gwinnett County.”
The Spring Session begins on April 13, 2023. To be considered for the upcoming spring term, residents can apply at Gwinnett101.com by Wednesday, March 1. The Fall Session begins on Aug. 31, 2023.
The schedule for the Spring Session follows:
|Week
|Date
|Topic
|Orientation
|Thursday, April 13
|Welcome/Gwinnett History
|Week 1
|Thursday, April 20
|County Overview
|Week 2
|Thursday, April 27
|Budget and Finance
|Week 3
|Thursday, May 4
|Planning & Development
|Week 4
|Thursday, May 11
|Water Resources
|Week 5
|Thursday, May 18
|Community Services
|Week 6
|Thursday, May 25
|Transportation
|Week 7
|Thursday, June 1
|Gwinnett Fire & EMS
|Week 8
|Thursday, June 8
|Gwinnett Police Department
|Week 9
|Thursday, June 15
|Corrections and Sheriff
|Week 10
|Thursday, June 22
|Gwinnett Judicial Circuit
|Graduation
|Tuesday, June 27
|Graduation/Completion
