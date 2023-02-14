Gwinnett County is registering citizens interested in completing the county’s 101 Citizens Academy

Contributed Photo

Gwinnett County is currently registering interested residents to get a behind-the-scenes look at County operations, meet local leaders, and tour government facilities in the county’s 101 Citizens Academy.

The Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy is a 12-week program offered twice every year to “develop and nurture informed and engaged residents, students, and business owners in Gwinnett County.”

The Spring Session begins on April 13, 2023. To be considered for the upcoming spring term, residents can apply at Gwinnett101.com by Wednesday, March 1. The Fall Session begins on Aug. 31, 2023.

The schedule for the Spring Session follows:

Week Date Topic Orientation Thursday, April 13 Welcome/Gwinnett History Week 1 Thursday, April 20 County Overview Week 2 Thursday, April 27 Budget and Finance Week 3 Thursday, May 4 Planning & Development Week 4 Thursday, May 11 Water Resources Week 5 Thursday, May 18 Community Services Week 6 Thursday, May 25 Transportation Week 7 Thursday, June 1 Gwinnett Fire & EMS Week 8 Thursday, June 8 Gwinnett Police Department Week 9 Thursday, June 15 Corrections and Sheriff Week 10 Thursday, June 22 Gwinnett Judicial Circuit Graduation Tuesday, June 27 Graduation/Completion