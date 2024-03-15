Gwinnett County joint PD 911 Center hiring event March 23

The Gwinnett County E911 Communications Division will conduct a joint hiring event with police officer positions next month.

The event will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center located at 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. The hiring event will complete Phase I of the recruitment process for 911 Center positions.

Phase I of the hiring event involves an orientation, CritiCall simulation typing test, preliminary background investigation, and an oral interview. Those applying for Communications Officer positions are encouraged to register and schedule an appointment in advance. The process can take several hours, and walk-ins are welcome but should arrive at 8:30 a.m. to ensure the entire process can be completed.

Conditional Job Offers will be given to those who qualify. Phase II of the hiring process will begin in the days following the hiring event. Phase II includes extensive background checks such as criminal history, driving history, credit reporting, reference checks, employment verifications, polygraph examinations, medical/drug screening, and a psychological examination. The entire hiring process takes an average of 45 days.

If you are hired as a Communication Officer, you can receive a $4,600 hiring incentive, a 3 percent or 6 percent educational incentive for a 2 or 4-year degree, a 5 percent shift differential, annual raises, and overtime opportunities. To be eligible for the 911 Center position, applicants must be 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or G.E.D., be a United States Citizen, and be eligible for P.O.S.T. Certification.

For more information, please visit Gwinnett911Careers.com or contact Investigator Morgan Saldana at 770.513.5565 orMorgan.Saldana@gwinnettcounty.com.

