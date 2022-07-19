Gwinnett County K9 Sika (Hound Dog) makes her first arrest following serious S.R. 316 hit and run

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

(Lawrenceville, Ga., July 19, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department reports that its K9 unit arrested Nicholas Shaun Rohrer, 22, of Winder, with the assistance of the Gwinnett Police East Precinct, the Full-time S.W.A.T. element, the Aviation Unit, and the Dacula Marshall’s Office.

On Monday, July 18, 2022, Rohrer was wanted by Barrow County Sheriffs after he led Barrow County deputies on a vehicle pursuit. When he entered Gwinnett County he caused a hit and run with severe injuries on S.R. 316 and Drowning Creek. Rohrer drove the vehicle down Drowning Creek to Whitely Road, where it became disabled because of the collision.

S.R. 316 was shut down for more than 3 hours. Three occupants of the car fled, with two passengers being located by Gwinnett County’s Aviation Unit in the surrounding area.

After a 1.6-mile track K9 Sika, the newly added Hound Dog, was able to locate Rohrer hiding in an old chicken coop. Rohrer is charged with Hit and Run Resulting in Serious Injury or Death, Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers, Failure to Obey Stop Sign, and Driving Without a Valid License. Case Number: 22-0058313