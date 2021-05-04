Gwinnett County man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of children

Lawrenceville, GA (May 3, 2021) – On Friday, April 30, 2021, Gwinnett County resident, Travis Clark, age 24, was charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession of Child Pornography) and Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit. Clark was also charged with two counts of Manufacturing and Possession of Marijuana on this same date by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. The GBI CEACC Unit began an investigation into Clark’s online activity after receiving a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the online possession and dissemination of images depicting child sexual abuse material. This investigation led to contact with Clark at his home and a subsequent search warrant at that home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, on April 30, 2021. With the assistance of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, a search of Clark’s residence was conducted resulting in the discovery of marijuana being grown at the residence and content depicting the sexual exploitation of children. Another occupant of the residence, Keith Whitaker, was also charged with two counts of Manufacturing and Possession of Marijuana by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark and Whitaker were transported to the Gwinnett County Jail upon their arrest. (Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.)

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U.S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.