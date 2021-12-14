Gwinnett County man arrested in alleged road rage shooting death in West Virginia

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA – The Berkley County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia announced in a press release on its Facebook page that a Gwinnett County man has been arrested in the Dec. 7, 2021, death of a 29-year-old Florida man. Both men were truckers and the incident is believed to be the result of a road rage incident.

According to the release, investigators in Berkley County Sheriff’s Office have charged Harold Rue, 66, of Gwinnett County, with one count of murder. He was arrested the following day and is currently being held in Pennsylvania pending extradition back to West Virginia.

The shooting happened at the 23-mile marker northbound on I. 81 in West Virginia after both truckers pulled off onto the shoulder of the interstate following a possible road rage incident. Rue allegedly fled the scene after shooting the other trucker and traveled northbound on I.81. After receiving information about Rue’s vehicle from witnesses and sharing the information with authorities in Maryland and Pennsylvania, Rue was taken into custody in Carlisle, PA.

The victim has been identified as Reynaldo Gonzalez Mediavilla, 29, of Hialeah, Fla.

Berkeley County investigators then traveled to Pennsylvania and worked with Pennsylvania State Police to recover evidence. This remains an ongoing investigation and investigators say Rue could face more criminal charges. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Berkley County, WV, Sheriff’s Department at 304-267-7000

Editor’s Note: An arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.