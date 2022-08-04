Gwinnett County man charged with murder following call alleging the suicide of his wife

(Lawrenceville, Ga., August 4, 2022) – Gwinnett Police have arrested Glenroy Roberts, 51, of Lawrenceville regarding the reported suicide death of his wife. Roberts has been charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in the death of his wife, Claudia Roberts, 45, of Lawrenceville.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 2, police responded to a person shot call on the 100 block of Bethesda Church Road. The caller allegedly said his wife had shot herself. When officers arrived, they found the victim dead a gunshot wound to the head. Roberts allegedly told officers they had been in an argument and his wife had shot herself.

However, when Gwinnett Homicide Unit, the Crime Scene Unit, and the Medical Examiner responded to the scene to investigate it was determined that Claudia had more than one gunshot wound, and multiple shell casings were found in near her body.

Case Number: 220062749