Gwinnett County moves to stop street racing and stunt driving

Commissioners approved a new ordinance that will make it more difficult to drag race on Gwinnett County streets. The ordinance allows Gwinnett Police to im­pound vehicles involved in street racing for up to a month. State law does not address impounding – only fines.

The County’s action comes on the heels of cities like Atlanta and Sandy Springs that have passed sim­ilar ordinances. Street racing has surged nationwide and to crack down on this problem locally, our law enforcement officers use several resources to track down drag racing drivers— including intersection cameras.