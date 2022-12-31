Gwinnett County New Year’s Eve DUI Task Force Detail

Photo by Sabel Blanco from Pexels

(Lawrenceville, Ga., December 30, 2022) – This New Year’s Eve the Gwinnett County Police DUI Task Force will be augmented by off duty officers who volunteered to help patrol for impaired drivers. The goal is to keep the roads in Gwinnett County safe for everyone traveling on New Year’s Eve.

“I encourage everyone impaired not to drive. There are several options available to get home safely,” says Assistant Chief Chris Smith, Uniform Division Commander. “The safety of our roadways in Gwinnett County are a priority, and our officers will be out looking for impaired driver’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.”

The DUI Task Force detail will start at 7:00 pm New Year’s Eve and conclude at 5:00 am New Year’s Day. All roads in Gwinnett will be a focus. Anyone drinking needs to have a designated driver, use a ride share or taxi service.