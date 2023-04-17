Gwinnett County offers residents opportunity to drop off hard to recycle items for Earth Day

Gwinnett County is offering residents the opportunity to recycle electronics, paint, clothing, sneakers, and more at the County’s annual recycling event.

From from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22, residents can drop of the items at Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Dr., in Lawrenceville. Items should be placed in disposable containers in the trunk or back seat of your vehicle to be removed by volunteers.

Paper shredding is limited to five copier paper boxes

Electronics recycling is free except for TVs, monitors and printers – ($15 cash fee per monitor or TV; $5 cash fee per printer)

Projection/Console TVs are $35 cash fee

Oil-based and latex paint will be accepted and limited to 10 gallons per vehicle (Cans must contain 25% wet paint)

Tires are limited to eight tires per vehicle; no dealer tires

Boxes and containers will NOT be returned

Learn about items you can recycle at the event or call 770.822.7141 for more information. This event is sponsored by Gwinnett Solid Waste Management and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful. This is a rain or shine even