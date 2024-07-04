Gwinnett County offers residents opportunity to get rid of hazardous waste

Gwinnett County residents are invited to take their household hazardous waste for reuse, recycling, or disposal at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day event on Saturday, July 20 from 8:00am to 11:00am at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville.

Residents can bring up to five disposable containers of waste products like paint, motor oil, batteries, cleaning chemicals, and more.

For a complete list of acceptable waste products, visit GwinnettCB.org. If you’d like to volunteer at this event, visit VolunteerGwinnett.net

