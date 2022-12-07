Gwinnett County offers safety tips as you Deck your holiday tree

For many, the first step in preparing for the holidays is decorating the home; however, not everyone thinks of po­tential fire hazards. Almost one third of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems. The following safety tips will help make the holiday season a safe and enjoyable time for the whole family:

Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched

Ensure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source

When lighting the tree, use lights that are listed by qual­ified testing laboratories

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections

Never use lit candles to decorate the tree

A burning tree will rapidly fill a home with superheated air and toxic gases produced by the flames and smoke. Re­member to take special safety precautions when keeping a live tree in your home. To find more safety tips for the holiday season, visit GwinnettSafety411.com.