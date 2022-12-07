Gwinnett County offers safety tips as you Deck your holiday tree

For many, the first step in preparing for the holidays is decorating the home; however, not everyone thinks of po­tential fire hazards. Almost one third of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems. The following safety tips will help make the holiday season a safe and enjoyable time for the whole family: 

  • Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched 
  • Ensure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source 
  • When lighting the tree, use lights that are listed by qual­ified testing laboratories 
  • Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections 
  • Never use lit candles to decorate the tree

A burning tree will rapidly fill a home with superheated air and toxic gases produced by the flames and smoke. Re­member to take special safety precautions when keeping a live tree in your home. To find more safety tips for the holiday season, visit GwinnettSafety411.com.

