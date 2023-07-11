Gwinnett County officials break ground on expansion of community center

Gwinnett officials recently broke ground on the expansion of OneStop Centerville. This expansion includes a 33,500-square-foot, two-story facility and 11,000-square-foot playground that will enhance access to services and resources for the southern Gwinnett community.

The southern district of Gwinnett also covers Gwinnett Commission District 3 which encompasses Dacula, Grayson, Loganville, Snellville, and parts of Lawrenceville.

According to Gwinnett County officials, the new facility will house office space for County partners including GNR Health, View Point Health, and Ninth District Opportunity Head Start. It will serve as a community hub for programs that support public health, early learning, mental health and family services. The project will be built using $25 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.