Gwinnett County officials give tips to keep kids safe this Halloween

Children are twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car walking on Halloween night than any other day of the year. Parents should coach kids about how to be safe as they trick-or-treat, and drivers should be especially alert, slow down, and watch for children walking in the road and across driveways.



Children should not dart out from houses or between cars, and children younger than 12 should not cross streets without an adult. Police recommend youngsters stay in groups, carry flashlights, visit familiar houses, and avoid dark or unlit areas.

Children should avoid carrying authentic-looking guns and swords, and they should never accept rides or candy from strangers. Firefighters suggest using flameless candles for jack-o’-lanterns and choosing decorations and costumes made of flame-retardant materials.

Costumes should fit properly; billowing capes and baggy sleeves pose a tripping hazard as well as a fire hazard. For more Halloween safety tips, visit GwinnettSafety411.com