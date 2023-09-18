Gwinnett County opens applications for Small Business Grant to assist businesses impacted by COVID-19

Gwinnett County is now accepting applications for the Gwinnett Small Business Grant, a program that provides financial assistance to small businesses that were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants must present verification of their business license and payroll records, as well as documentation of COVID-19’s impact on their business.

For those interested, eligibility pre-screening is available to verify qualification before applying. Visit GwinnettCounty.com/SmallBusinessGrant to apply