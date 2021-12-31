Gwinnett County PD bring a little Christmas to some in the community in need of it

Contributed photo gallery by Gwinnett County Police Department

The Community Affairs Section of Gwinnett County Police Department’s brought a little Christmas to some children in the community who were in need of it this year. According to a press release from GCPD, “Corporals Matos and Parker” embarked on the idea of hosting a holiday toy drive for children in the County and Fill the Sleigh toy drive project was born.

“Santa and his elves arrived in patrol vehicles adorned with lights and holiday décor playing holiday music to announce their arrival. Children and families enjoyed singing and dancing, made bracelets and colored their favorite holiday characters while snacking on treats provided by Frito-Lay. Children were beyond excited to take their holiday photo with Santa and open their gift bags from Santa’s elves! We also spread some holiday cheer to parents and other adults with a Community Affairs holiday ornament and other gifts. Photos were captured and shared with the families digitally. Chief J.D. McClure also joined in the fun and connected with residents and the representative from St. Matthews Episcopal Church who provided food boxes for families that included holiday gift cards,” GCPD report.

“Thank you so much for bringing these toys for my kids; I just can’t afford anything this year. Police are a blessing,” said a parent living at a hotel.

GCPD Community Affairs Section thanked the community, GCPD employees, and other County departments including Corrections, the Water Department and Financial Services that collected and donated many toys in support of the initiative. More than 1,400 new toys were collected and distributed to children at extended stay hotels, as well as HomeFirst Gwinnett’s Resting Spot Shelter, a local battered women’s shelter, Buford Church of God and Cross Pointe Church.

Gwinnett County Police Department would like to wish everyone a safe and wonderful holiday season.