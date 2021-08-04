Gwinnett County PD invite community to Coffee with a Cop in Grayson Aug. 6

Join your neighbors and police officers for coffee and conversation at the Coffee with a Cop on Friday, August 6 from 9:00am to 11:00am at Grayson Sweet Home Café.

Coffee with a Cop is an event that affords residents and business owners an opportunity to ask Gwinnett police officers questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers that serve their community. Stop by, say hello, and network with officers!

Grayson Sweet Home Café is located at 502 Grayson Parkway in Grayson. For more information, visit GwinnettPolice.com