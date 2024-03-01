Gwinnett County PD mourn the loss of K9 – Peper

K9 Peper #1557B End of Watch: February 25, 2024

(GWINNETT COUNTY, GA, Mar. 1, 2024) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Peper.

“On Sunday, February 25, the K9 Unit said farewell to K9 Peper after an unexpected illness. She had recently developed a mass near her heart, causing severe medical complications,” GCPD announced in a press release. “Throughout her service, K9 Peper dutifully served the people of Gwinnett County, and her contributions will not be forgotten.”

According to the press release, Peper was born on June 30, 2017, in Slovakia and underwent training at Tarheel Canine before joining GCPD on Oct. 3, 2018, where she worked under the guidance of Cpl. Caleb Jefferson. During her time with the department, K9 Peper responded to 206 service calls, participated in 41 patrol apprehensions, and successfully located 32 evidence items. She stepped into a new role for the SWAT Team following the untimely death of K9 Blue on Sept. 10, 2020.

“Cpl. Jefferson and K9 Peper were a formidable duo, tackling assignments across various cities in Gwinnett and collaborating with multiple federal agencies. She was an invaluable asset to our department and will be greatly missed by all,” GCPD reported. “K9 Peper #1557B End of Watch: February 25, 2024.”

