Gwinnett County PD requests food donations for its food drive for the Christmas Season

Food Drive drop off will be from Nov. 15 – Dec. 13, 2021

(Lawrenceville, Georgia) The festive season is here, and the Gwinnett County Police Department is working to ensure families get the support they need during the holidays.

The Gwinnett Police Records Unit will collaborate with Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church (HMUMC) Food Pantry for a food drive to help our citizens in need during the holidays. Residents are encouraged to drop off donations Monday, November 15 through Monday, December 13, during normal business hours.

The Pantry at HMUMC is open every Saturday from 8:00am to 10:30 am and gives out over 35,000 pounds of food, feeding an average of 600 families each week. There are no eligibility requirements for patrons to receive food, all are welcome. The Pantry relies 100% on the generosity of volunteers and donors to support ongoing operations.

All donations will be gathered and delivered to HMUMC on Wednesday, December 15 to prepare for holiday meal boxes. The Loganville area drop off location is at the Bay Creek Precinct at 185 Ozora Road.

All collection box drop off location sites are:

Police Headquarters 770 Hi-Hope Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30043

District 1 – West Precinct 6160 Crescent Dr; Norcross, GA 30071

District 2 – South Precinct 2180 Stone Dr; Lilburn, GA 30047

District 3 – North Precinct 2735 Mall of Georgia Blvd; Buford, GA 30518

District 4 – East Precinct 2273 Alcovy Rd; Dacula, GA 30019

District 5 – Central Precinct 3125 Satellite Blvd; Duluth, GA 30096

District 6 – Bay Creek Precinct 185 Ozora Rd; Loganville, GA 30052

Acceptable Recommended items include:

· Canned proteins including chicken, tuna, and spaghetti sauce with meat

· Canned chili and pasta

· Canned soup

· Peanut butter

· Cereal

· Canned fruit and vegetables

· Bottled condiments

· Cooking oil

· Baby wipes

· Toilet paper