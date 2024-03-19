Gwinnett County PD seek info from the public on Grayson shooting that killed a young mother

Cash reward possible for information leading to arrest and indictment in this case

GRAYSON, GA (March 19, 2024) – Detectives from Gwinnett County Police Department continue to ask the public for information regarding a shooting at the end of last year that resulting in the death of a young mother.

According to the press release from GCPD, on Dec. 29, 2023, 18-year-old Shania Green was inside a home at a party in Grayson when she was struck by a stray bullet that entered the home from an unrelated incident that occurred outside the home. She lost her life that night leaving behind a 7-month-old baby.

The incident happened at 1 a.m. that morning at a home on Chance Lane Detectives are asking the the public to please come forward with any information that might help solve this case and bring some closure to the young mother’s family.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

