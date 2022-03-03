Gwinnett County PD seek info on a fatal hit and run in Duluth

(Duluth, Ga., March 02, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is working to identify the driver of a white SUV who hit and killed a pedestrian on March 1, 2022.

“Officers responded to a hit and run call on Ingram Road and Clara Mae Walk. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Nguyen Phooc Nguyen (77-year-old male from Duluth, Ga) was hit by a white SUV, while he was outside his residence checking the mail. The suspect left the scene, and Nguyen died due to the injuries sustained during the collision,” GCPD said in a press release.

Witnesses are asked to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information. They can contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.