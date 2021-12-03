Gwinnett County PD seek info on a fatal hit and run

(Lawrenceville, Ga., December 3, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Accident Investigation Unit is working to identify the driver of a vehicle who caused a fatality accident and then left the scene.

According to a press release from GCPD, on Nov. 24, 2021, officers responded to a “hit and run” call on S.R 8 (Winder Hwy) and Still Road. At about 6:40 a.m., Gelacio Urquiza Hernandez, 56, from Winder, was driving west on Winder Hwy when another vehicle hit him, causing him to lose control of his vehicle.

Hernandez and his passenger Luis Urquiza Requena, 36, went over a guardrail and rolled down the embankment. Requena died because of the injuries sustained during the accident. Hernandez was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Though there is no suspect description, witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at (678) 442-5653. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-096144