Gwinnett County PD seek info on armed robbery suspect

(Lawrenceville, Ga., October 1, 2021) – The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify a male who stole money at gunpoint from 1490 Buford Dr. Lawrenceville.

According to a press release from GCPD, on September 24, 2021 shortly before 9 pm officers responded to an armed robbery call. The male is described as a white male with blonde hair, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” in height, slim build. The male arrived to the gas station in a dark gray hoodie and prior to entering the store pulled up his hoodie and put on a blue mask.

The male asked the store clerk “Give me the money” will holding a black handgun. The male ran out of the store with over $600 after getting the money from the clerk.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to please come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-077342