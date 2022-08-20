Gwinnett County PD seek information in overnight murder at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

(Duluth, Ga., August 20, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for information from the public in connection with an overnight murder at a sports bar in Gwinnett County.

According to a press release from GCPD, “police responded to a ‘Person Shot’ call just after 2:30 a.m. on August 20th that resulted in the death of one man. Officers initially received a 911 call indicating that someone had been shot in the parking lot of the Sportstime Bar and Grille located at 3675 Satellite Blvd in unincorporated Duluth. When officers arrived, they initially located one man with at least one gunshot wound.”

GCPD report that homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Investigations Unit were subsequently called to the scene. Investigators are asking the public to call the police department if they have any information to share on this case. The motive for the shooting is not known at this time and the name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: GP220067559