Gwinnett County PD seek missing juvenile last seen in Loganville area

Gwinnett County Police Department have put out a photograph of a missing 13-year-old.

Jayden Brooks, 13, was reportedly last seen in the Loganville area. He was reported to be wearing purple joggers and a black T-shirt. He is 5’05 and 130 pounds.

No other information was given at this time. GCPD report that this is one of the about 450 missing juvenile reports they get each year – most resolved within a week of taking the report.

If anybody know of the whereabouts of the missing teen are asked to contact 911.

