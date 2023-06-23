Gwinnett County PD seek public’s help in identifying shoplifting suspect

Suspect is alleged to have stolen $2900 worth of goods

Buford, Ga., June 23, 2023) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is working to identify a man who entered a local hardware store twice, took merchandise, and left without paying.

On May 13, the suspect entered the Home Depot at 2120 Hamilton Creek Parkway in Dacula. He loaded a shopping cart with merchandise valued at $1,300 and gave the cashier fraudulent account information. On May 27, the same man entered the store, loaded his shopping cart with merchandise valued at $1600, proceeded to the cashier, and provided fraudulent account information again. Both times the male did not provide any money for the purchases and left the store without paying.

He is described as a black male with a skinny build, short dreadlocks, and a black mustache. He wore a green shirt with a camo print, blue jeans, and gray/blue sneakers in one of the surveillance images.

If anyone has any information about his identity, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770. 513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visitwww.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.