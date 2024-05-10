Gwinnett County PD seek public’s help in identifying suspect in $350k bank fraud

Suspect used identity theft to deposit and withdraw cash from bank

(Grayson, Ga., May 10, 2024) – The Electronic and Financial Crimes Unit is seeking tips to identify a woman who defrauded a local back of over $350,000.

On January 19, a woman entered a bank located at 2437 Loganville Highway in Grayson and opened an account using the identity of a woman living in Florida. The suspect deposited a stolen check valued at over $350,000.

On February 1, the same woman returned to the bank and withdrew the cash.

The victim, whose identity was stolen, made the initial report in Florida before the case was transferred to our department.

We seek the community’s help in identifying the woman in the surveillance images. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

