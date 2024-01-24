Gwinnett County PD seek the public’s help in identifying suspect in entering auto and fraud

Gwinnett County Police Department investigators are asking for the the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for entering a motor vehicle and committing financial transaction card fraud.

According to the press release from GCPD, on Jan. 3, the pictured suspect entered the victim’s vehicle parked in front of 3296 Commerce Ave in unincorporated Duluth and stole the victim’s wallet which contained multiple credit cards while she was at work.

“The victim’s credit cards were then used a short time later at a neighboring Walmart in the city of Duluth. The victim received a text notification from her banking institution alerting her to one of the transactions at a Subway located inside Walmart. The victim called the business and spoke with a Subway employee while the suspect tried using the victim’s credit card to purchase food. This prompted the Subway employee to confront the suspect about the fraudulent transaction, causing the suspect to flee the Walmart on foot.

The suspect left the location having purchased multiple high-end electronics with the victim’s credit card. The suspect is described as a black male between 18 and 25 years of age with tied-up dreadlocks, blue jeans, and a blue “Kool-Aid” sweatshirt.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

