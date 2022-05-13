Gwinnett County PD seek the public’s help in locating Rapper ‘Calboy’ Calvin Lashon Woods

The Rapper is wanted for alleged aggravated battery

(Lawrenceville, Ga., May 12, 2022) – Gwinnett County Police needs assistance in locating Calvin Lashon Woods (23-year-old male from Marietta), commonly known by his Rapper name “Calboy.”

On May 4, 2022, Woods attacked a male at Rabbit Hill Park. The victim was left with a broken leg, facial lacerations, facial and torso bruises, and other injuries.

The last known location for Woods was in Dacula, but his current whereabouts are not known. Detectives ask anyone with information that may lead to locating Woods to please come forward.

Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 22-0037060