Gwinnett County PD seek the public’s helping locating a missing person

Duluth, Ga., (Nov. 7, 2023) – Gwinnett County Police need the public’s help locating a missing 32-year-old male from Duluth.

On November 4, the family of Mr. Harris contacted Gwinnett Police and reported him missing. The family told police they have not heard from Mr. Harris since November 2 and are worried because his phone appears to be off. Mr. Harris was last seen in the area of Pleasant Hill Rd and Interstate 85. Mr. Harris is described as a black male, about five foot seven inches and 160 pounds.

If anyone sees Mr. Harris, we encourage them to call 911.

Ray Majin-Donnel Harris

