Gwinnett County PD seeks help identifying suspect in two bank robberies

Photo credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

(Buford, Ga., November 11, 2020) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in two recent bank robberies.

In a press release, GCPD noted that on Nov. 3, 2021, an older white male entered a BB&T bank and showed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect pointed the firearm at the teller during this first robbery.

On Nov. 10, 2021, the same male entered a different BB&T bank and again showed the teller a note demanding money. No firearm was seen in this second robbery.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Case Number: 21-089482