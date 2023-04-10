Gwinnett County PD seeks help in identifying suspect in an armed robbery

Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Police Department

(Lawrenceville, Ga., April 10, 2023) – The Gwinnett Police Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery.

According to a press release from Gwinnett County Police Department, just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2023, officers at GCPD West Precinct responded to an armed robbery call at the Food Mart at 4782 Jimmy Carter Blvd. The victim already had security footage of the incident ready for them to view. He told police he was on the phone and standing near the cash register when the suspect walked into the store. The suspect then walked up to the victim, demanded money and pulled out a silver and black handgun. The victim opened the register and the suspect put the gun away and starts taking money out of the register. The victim saw this as an opportunity and tackled the suspect, during which time the suspect was able to get away and run out of the store with money he had in his hand.

The suspect was described as wearing a black hoody, dark ski mask, blue latex gloves, blue socks and dark colored sandals.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: GP230011735